Shane Warne has been remembered for his "amazing charisma" at his funeral.

The cricket legend suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 52 earlier this month and was laid to rest on Sunday (20.03.22), with close friend Eddie McGuire delivering the eulogy at a private service in the late star's native Australia.

According to Yahoo! Sport, Eddie said: " The reason why he was so loved is because he was fallible, he was Superman. You threw the ball to Warne, you sat in that Southern Stand and he did the things you dreamt of doing as a kid. He had the hat trick, took 700 wickets, the Gatting ball, he did everything.

"He had an amazing charisma that took this Black Rock kid, Black Rock bogan if you like, who would go to three-star Michelin restaurants and order a pizza in, and could walk with kings and the greatest names in world sport but at the same time never forgot those who he walked with around the streets of Melbourne.

"To Warnie!"

The sports star - who is widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest bowlers having taken 708 test wickets - was remembered at his beloved St Kilda Football Club in Moorabbin, in a service attended by 80 mourners including his three children – daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20, and son Jackson 22, who he has with his ex-wife Simone Callahan as well as his parents Keith and Brigette.

Retired Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke and former England skipper Michael Vaughan and pop star Dannii Minogue were also said to be in attendance.

As the tragic cricketer's coffin was driven in a hearse, mourners heard the iconic song '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' from 1980s classic 'Dirty Dancing', while Coldplay star Chris Martin performed a musical tribute called 'The Eulogy'.

Other songs played at the funeral included other Coldplay hits such as 'Fix You', 'Yellow' as well as Tina Turner anthem 'Simply the Best' and Frank Sinatra number 'My Way.'

Shane was also engaged to English actress Liz Hurley between 2010 and 2013, and the 'Bedazzled' star took to social media the night before to explain that she couldn't make the funeral due to filming commitments.

She wrote on Instagram: "My heart aches that I can’t be in Australia tomorrow for Shane’s funeral. I was filming [in London] last night and, with the time jump, physically can’t get there."

The state memorial - which is set to take place on March 30th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground - will be ticketed and live-streamed, with further details to be announced.