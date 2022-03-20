Demi Moore has wished her ex Bruce Willis a happy birthday.

The 59-year-old actress was married to the 'Pulp Fiction' star between 1987 and 2000 and has Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah , 28, with him, while Bruce also has two daughters with current wife Emma Heming and Demi took to Instagram on his 67th birthday (19.03.22) where she paid tribute to their "blended family."

Alongside a photo of the pair of them in the kitchen, Demi wrote: "Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family!"

The 'Ghost' actress has previously sent her well-wishes to her ex-husband on his special day and appears to have made a tradition out of paying tribute to their "blended family."

Back in 2021, she said: "Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind. So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families!"

Following their divorce, Demi was also married to Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher from 2005 until 2013 and back in October 2021, Demi's daughter Rumer spoke about how "grateful" she was that her divorced parents encouraged "honest communication."

She told PEOPLE: "I'm so grateful that we have all really strived to have really deep and meaningful and honest communication. In any relationship — whether it's with a partner, whether it's with your family or your friends — that being honest and just really communicating well and having good tools for communication, I think, is so unbelievably important. I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays. And I didn't have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different."