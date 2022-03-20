Shawn Mendes "hates being alone" following his split from Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old popstar had a relationship with the 'Havana' hitmaker for over two years until November 2021 and admitted that it is only now that the reality of being single has hit him as he struggles to know how to turn to when he is "on the edge."

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "When you're breaking up with someone and you think it's the right thing, you don't realise all the s*** that comes after . I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own. Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know? Which is like, ‘Who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, f****** on the edge? it."

It comes just weeks after fellow popstar Camila, 25, revealed that her relationship with the 'Stiches' singer had left her "doing therapy" as a result of trying to manage both her private and professional life.

She said: "And same thing with those years that we were together. My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship? I was doing therapy a lot. My focus really has shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay."

The popstars initially announced their breakup to fans towards the end of 2021, claiming that while their romantic relationship was over, their love for each other was "stronger than ever."

In a joint statement, they said: "Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”