Oscar Isaac was "not aware" of 'Moon Knight' before he was offered the role.

The 'Marriage Story' actor had never heard of the titular Marvel character - a mercenary who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, who is also known as Marc Spector and Steven Grant - when he was first approached about taking the lead in the new Disney+ saga, but once he started researching the idea behind the show, he knew he couldn't turn it down.

Speaking at the UK Special Screening of 'Moon Knight' at the British Museum in London, Oscar told assembled media: "Well, I was approached about Moon Knight, and I said, 'What?'

"Who? I was not aware of Moon Knight, and I did a deep dive into him and I saw an opportunity to tell a story that is both incredible and a physiological thriller.

"It's a horror but also at the root of it is an exploration of a man's battle with mental health issues, and ultimately, it's a story of integration and healing from trauma.

"So from all of that in the package of this Marvel superhero movie [TV show] it was like an offer I couldn't refuse."

Oscar - who also executive produced the six-episode series - recently claimed he was responsible for getting Ethan Hawke to sign on as the villain Arthur Harrow in the show after getting his neighbour drunk.

He said: "We live in the same area of New York, Brooklyn. I saw him in a shop and I told him he'd be the best for this role.

"So we got talking, we went to have a few tequilas, I got him drunk and he said yes. We're both very creative, we like to read the scripts and see how to improve them, so having him by my side has been incredible."

Ethan was also in attendance for the screening, along with co-stars May Calamwy, Ann Akinjirin, David Ganly and Lucy Thackery and guests including Jordan Stephens, Rhys Stephenson, Saffron Barker, Jacob Banks and Regan and Bianca Gascoigne.

