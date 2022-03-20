Julia Fox Had not seen' Kanye West's racial Instagram slur towards Trevor Noah when she called him "harmless."

The 32-year-old actress - who briefly dated the 'Stronger' rapper at the start of 2022 following his separation from Kim Kardashian - had previously claimed that his recent outbursts on social media were nothing more than "artistic creative expression", but was unaware that Kanye had used the racist term "k**n" to describe 'The Daily Show' star at the time she made the comments.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she wrote: "I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video. Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have google alerts for this man!”

The 'Uncut Gems' star - who has fourteen-month old Valentino with ex Peter Artemiev - claimed that she initially thought the question was about Kanye's new music video, which sees the superstar rapper decapitate and bury Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She added: "I thought this question was in reference to the music video. Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be ‘Julia is mad she salty’ etc and I’m not! It’s a real catch 22 so please stop F’n asking me! I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me."(sic)

It comes after the star's racial slur towards Trevor not only resulted in a 24 hour ban from Instagram but also cost him performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Kanye's scathing attack in a since-deleted Instagram post came after the stand-up accused Kanye of harassing his

ex-wife Kim Kardashian - with whom he has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - since she filed for divorce.

Speaking on 'The Daily Show', Trevor said: "I'll be honest with you — what I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."