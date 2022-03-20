Kim Kardashian is trying to '"distance herself" from Kanye West's Instagram drama.

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married 'DONDA' rapper Kanye from 2014 until 2021 but is now dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson - is reportedly turning her focus away from his Instagram drama which has seen him banned from the photo sharing app and pulled from the Grammys after he made a racial slur towards comedian Trevor Noah.

A source said: "Kim is really trying not to focus too much on Kanye or concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants. She's having a great time with Pete [Davidson] and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on."

The insider went on to explain that the SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her former husband - just wants to concentrate on co-parenting with Kanye and is "really enjoying" her new relationship.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "She just wants to co-parent with him and keep things amicable for the sake of their kids. He's making it difficult for her, but she is trying to stay positive. Despite the struggles she's having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete. She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before. She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them."

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star previously spoke about how her parents - who divorced in 1991 -had set "such a good example" when it comes to parenting and vowed that she will always be "protective" because Kanye is the father of her children.

She said: "I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad [Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian] and their relationship, so I'm always just hopeful. No matter what goes on, that's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective, I'll always want my kids to just see the best of the best. As ha"rd as it can be sometimes, I try to ignore it, and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road!