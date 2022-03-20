Bonnie Wright has married Andrew Lococo.

The 31-year-old actress - who is known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the 'Harry Potter' film series - tied the knot with her boyfriend Andrew on Saturday (19.03.22) and took to Instagram the following day to reveal the happy news to her 3.7 million followers.

Alongside a short video of the pair wearing wedding rings, she wrote: "Yesterday was the best day of my life [blue heart emoji] thanks to my husband!!!"(sic)

Fellow Hogwarts alum Scarlett Hefner - who played Slytherin house member Pansy Parkinson in the magical movie franchise based on the bestselling books by J.K Rowling - was quick to send her well-wishes to her former co-star, along with on-screen brother James Phelps, who posted two celebration emojis in the comments section.

Scarlett wrote: "Congratulations to you both! @thisisbwright [purple heart emoji] [kiss emoji]"

Bonnie - who made her acting debut in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' back in 2001 and acted in all eight films, with her character going on to marry the titular wizard - was engaged to co-star Jamie Campbell Bower from 2011 to 2012, going on to date former 'Glee' star Jacob Artist and entrepreneur Simon Hammerstein before first sharing snaps of herself and Andrew on Instagram back in 2020.

News of the wedding comes after the London-born star had left her Los Angeles home back in February to move in with Andrew.

Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said at the time: "Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew’s house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He’s looked after it very well."