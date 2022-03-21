Soulja Boy is set to become a father for the first time.

The 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' rapper - whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way - and his hairstylist partner Jackilyn Martinez found out they are having a baby boy during a gender reveal party at the weekend.

Soulja captioned a clip from the moment they found out the sex of the unborn tot: “It’s a boy‼️"

On his Instagram Story, he added: “THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER. (sic)"

Jackilyn let off a blue canyon, signaling the gender, and quipped that she was "so nervous" and "afraid" her breast would be exposed as it went off.

She wrote underneath the video in her own post: "Part 2 gender reveal I was so nervous and afraid my t***y was gonna fall out it turned out beautiful tho not baby girl @darbzdedicated falling out when it was a boy (sic)"

The 31-year-old hip-hop star previously expressed his desire to have a son.

He said: “I have everything I want in life except for a son.

“God please bless me I’ve been patient.”

The couple's happy news comes after Soulja denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend and causing her to have a miscarriage.

The 'Pretty Boy Swag' star was sued by the unnamed woman for domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence but he filed documents asking the court to dismiss the civil lawsuit in July last year.

The former partner, under the alias Jane Doe, had filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court in May 2021, accusing him of physically and sexually abusing her for several years and alleged he had "threatened her life and engaged in other forms of domestic violence during and after they lived together."

Soulja denied the allegations against him, including punching and kicking the woman "all over her body, particularly in the stomach", allegedly triggering a miscarriage, and pulling a gun on her in a separate incident in 2016.

His lawyer wrote in documents: “With respect to all causes of action, even if someone is liable for improper or illegal conduct, a fact which Defendant denies, Defendant is in no way or manner vicariously liable for that conduct.”

Soulja insisted any alleged actions his former partner has issues with now, she consented to at the time.

He claimed in the paperwork the “willful, intentional, deliberate, malicious and fraudulent conduct of others was/were responsible for and proximately contributed to the damages alleged to have been sustained.”