Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge danced with locals in Belize.

The Duke and Duchess are currently on a tour of the Caribbean and during a stop at the fishing village of Hopkins, the royal couple met with members of the indigenous Garifuna community.

The future king, 39, got lost in the music while dancing with Laura Cacho, 57, and his hips were gyrating so much that he held his head in his hands and laughed as he broke away from his dance partner.

Festival organiser Laura said: "He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.

"Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her."

As well as getting a taste of Garifuna tradition, William and Catherine, 40, got to sample some sweet treats at Che 'il chocolate farm in Maya Center in southern Belize.

William was enjoying himself so much learning how the family-run business makes its produce that he jokingly asked for a job.

He said: "Do you take apprentices?

"Can I come and work for you? It's my kind of thing."

After learning how sacred the cocoa bean is to the Maya community, they were seen dipping tortilla chips into chocolate fountains and sipping on hot chocolate.

Catherine admitted their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three - would be "very jealous".

They also met with conservationists on the beach in Hopkins to learn about their "leadership in marine conservation".

William and Catherine were due to visit another cacao farm at the start of their tour on Sunday (20.03.22), but it had to be scrapped due to protesters.

Following claims of "colonialism" from local villagers, a contingency plan was activated, with them visiting a different part of the island.

Kensington Palace confirmed the schedule change was due to "sensitive issues" involving the Indian Creek community.

Locals were said to be unhappy that they were not consulted about the visit to the Maya village and upset the royal pair's helicopter was scheduled to land on a piece of land at the centre of an ownership rights dispute between the village and conservation group Fauna and Flora International (FFI).

On Friday (18.03.22), residents were pictured holding signs which read: "Colonial legacy of theft continues with Prince FFI" and "Not your land, not your decision."

A village youth leader told The Times newspaper: "We, the villages, consider that we have suffered the legacy of colonialism, and we are directly still being impacted by that."

Rehinalio Maquin, the owner of the cacao farm, was "deeply disappointed" that William and Catherine could no longer visit his business and expressed his "sincerest regret" over the protests.