Spotify teams up with FC Barcelona in a sponsorship deal reportedly worth over $300 million.

The music streaming giant has signed a major four year agreement with Barcelona football club and will now sponsor the team a reported sum of $310million over that time.

President of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta said in a statement: "We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify. This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the Club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barça family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.

It is also a union with which we continue to take steps forward in this new era that we have started, and which demonstrates, once again, the innovative character and the constant search of excellence that distinguish Barça and have made it a unique club in the world."

Bosses of the music streaming service were quick to note they "could not be more thrilled" to be working with the team, as they announced the stadium Camp Nou would be renamed in their honour, which is set to commence in July 2022.

Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify Alex Norström said in his statement: "We could not be more thrilled to be partnering with FC Barcelona to bring the worlds of Music and Football together. From July, our collaboration will offer a global stage to Artists, Players and Fans at the newly-branded Spotify Camp Nou. We have always used our marketing investment to amplify Artists and this partnership will take this approach to a new scale. We’re excited to create new opportunities to connect with FC Barcelona’s worldwide fanbase."