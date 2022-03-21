Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has been cast in the fifth season of ‘The Crown’.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ star had “a lot of fun” appearing in the final season of the Netflix period drama - which follows the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II - as Monique Ritz, the widow of Charles Ritz, who sold his namesake hotel to Mohamed Al Fayed in 1979.

The 58-year-old actress told the Mail on Sunday: “It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it. Every episode is like a little film on its own. It’s crazily well written.”

The hotel is the place where Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed - the son of the former Harrods owner - spent their last evening before their fatal car crash on 31 August 1997 in Paris.

Philippine revealed that she has received “a lot of offers” but is picky about what she wants to play.

She said: “I have received a lot of offers but I have been lucky enough to be able to turn them down because they lacked imagination.”

Along with Philippine, the last season - which will centre on the events that impacted the royal family in the 90s, including death, divorces and the fire at Windsor Castle - will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth and Jonathan Pryce as her husband Prince Philip. In addition, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.