Plans are underway for Queen Elizabeth to make an "early and dignified" entrance to Prince Philip's memorial service.

The 95-year-old monarch has been struggling with mobility issues but is determined to join in with the celebration of her late husband's life at Westminster Abbey next week, so royal staff are exploring options for her to travel to the service in comfort and to avoid too much scrutiny.

It is believed the queen may undergo a 15-minute helicopter journey from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace in order to avoid a lengthy car journey, before being driven to the Abbey and, instead of using the Great West Door, the vehicle would park by the less-visible Dean's Yard entrance.

The queen could then enter the building via Poets' Corner, with only a short walk to take her to her seat in The Sanctuary.

Officials are even said to be considering using privacy screens to shield the queen from watching eyes and television cameras she she walks, and The Sun on Sunday newspaper reported she may break with convention and arrive at the venue before other guests, rather than being the last to enter the building.

While the queen is said to be reluctant to use a wheelchair in public, it is also being considered as an option.

Ingrid Seward, who is editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said of the proposals: “Understandably, the Queen doesn’t want to be seen in a wheelchair.

“But as the Head of State and someone who wants to be seen and needs to be seen, she might concede to a wheelchair. The best way of doing that is to make sure there are no photographs taken.

“She would really hate to miss it. It is a headache for her staff as it would be difficult for anyone of her age who suffers mobility problems. It would be a painful process for her.”

With the exception of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all senior British royals are expected to be at the service on 29 March.

They will be joined by members of other royal families in Europe, including Denmark's Queen Margrethe, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, as well as Philip's surviving German family and representatives from his patronages.