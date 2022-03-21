Gunnar Peterson believes Mark Wahlberg's enviable physique is attainable because he is "freakishly consistent".

The 'Boogie Nights' actor famously wakes up at 2.30am to fit in his first workout of the day and also enjoys another exercise session in the afternoon, and although some may find his regime "ridiculous", the elite fitness trainer insisted Mark's honed and "balanced" body shape isn't out of the realms of possibility for people to follow without the same extremes.

Asked the most popular male physique, he said: "Mark Wahlberg. I think his physique is balanced, it’s developed, it's symmetrical and it's relatable.

"Is it achievable? For sure, because it's freakishly consistent, but you can do that. We have a rule in my family: never quit, never cancel, never late. And I've heard people say to me 'that's ridiculous. You can't live by that.'

"Of course you can't, but you can try to, and if you try to, you'll do each one of those things a little bit less. So is that body achievable? Can you be as consistent as he is? Maybe not, but if you use that as your benchmark, you'll be more consistent than you are right now, and that will get you closer to that physique."

Gunnar has been appointed Chief of Athletics for F45 and he's hopeful that the exclusive ascending weight, pyramid-style resistance workout he's designed will be of particular appeal to men aged 40 to 60, though he thinks "everybody" should follow a similar regime.

He told Men's Health magazine: "I took my first F45 class on Thanksgiving two years ago, and I walked out and I said you guys are missing your mark. You should be targeting this towards everybody, but especially guys 40 to 60.

"Obviously, you're going to get the young ones because this is energetic and it's fun, but people in that older demographic need to know that they can train like this. This is how we train in my gym, and this will yield the results that you're looking for. It's not trainers just winging it and throwing in an additional x amount of burpees to make you tired. Everybody should be training like this.

"Maybe not if you're a pro bodybuilder, that demographic is probably not going to get their best results, but other than that, there's nothing you can’t do in those classes."

Gunnar's workout will launchGu on the global F45 timetable in Spring 2022.