Zara Tindall has been giving Chloe Madeley advice about "bottles and breastfeeding".

The 40-year-old equestrian - who is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - has children Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, 12 months, with husband Mike Tindall and not only has she been passing on some "really good" tips about parenthood to her pregnant friend, she's also given her some of her children's cast-offs.

Chloe - who announced last month she and husband James Haskell are expecting their first child together - told Britain's OK! magazine: "Zara’s given me some really good advice and a sack of muslins."

"I asked Zara and many people about bottle and breastfeeding, and they’ve all said, ‘You just won’t know until you try.’”

James can't think of anyone better to take parenting advice from than his 'The Good, The Bad The Rugby' co-host Mike and his wife.

He said: “They are brilliant parents.

"Every time I go and stay with them or see them, I just think what a wonderful family they’ve got. Mike’s an incredible dad, Zara’s an incredible mum. Mia, Lena and Lucas are so sweet."

And the 36-year-old former rugby player would love it if his daughter grew up to be "kind of like" Mia.

He added: "I get on really well with Mia. I get on really well with Mia – I kind of want our daughter to be like her. Cheeky, a bit of a tomboy and girly when she needs to be. I’ll take any advice from them.”

But James is unsure he wants to follow his friends in having a big family.

He admitted: "“I’ve never thought of having a massive family. I’m quite happy seeing how one turns out.”