Kelly Clarkson "freaked out" when she first met Snoop Dogg.

The pair are teaming up to host 'American Song Contest' but the two stars first crossed paths at an awards show shortly after the 'Breakaway' singer won the first series of 'American Idol' in 2002, and she was blown away by how "kind" the rapper was to her because she hadn't had the same experience with everyone.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well, I don't remember what award show it was, but it was a long time ago. It was early 2000s, right after I ended up winning Idol, and I was performing at a show and we passed each other and he said my name."

Snoop interrupted: "I didn't just say your name. I was like, 'Kelly Clarkson!! What's happening!? It's Snoop Dogg.' "

Kelly continued: "I was like, 'You know my name?' I was freaking out. I thought it was so cool.

"He was just so kind. And honestly, not everyone was super kind in the beginning like after that show, 'cause it was the first season. Nobody knew, in fairness, what was gonna happen. But I remember it vividly because it was a very kind moment. He made me feel good."

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker insisted it is important to always treat people "with love and respect".

He said: "I mean, it's a good thing because you know you want to treat people with love and respect just in case you come across them again.

"And it's a beautiful thing that God put our spirits together to work together, so we could share that moment and then add some more to it."

'American Song Contest' is based on the famous 'Eurovision' competition and Kelly is thrilled to be involved as she's known about the project for a long time.

She said: "I actually found out about [the idea for this show] 20 years ago and, I thought it was an amazing concept. I love that its about the song and songs are so important.

"I think sometimes we lose sight of that like with records and you go for something quick and easy and this is about a song, and really moving you and touching you."

For Snoop, he likes the idea of placing the emphasis on a song, rather than celebrating an individual artist.

He said: "I'm a songwriter, I got my career based off of songwriting for Dr. Dre. So I know that great songs can catapult someone's career. It can also change the world, too, as far as if you write the right songs, write the right words, so this show was appealing to me for many reasons."