Billie Eilish is "very nervous and very excited" about attending the Oscars.

The 20-year-old singer and her brother, Finneaas O'Connell, are nominated for the Best Original Song Academy Award for their title track from James Bond film 'No Time To Die', which is favourite to win the category, and she's looking forward to walking the red carpet next weekend.

Billie said: “Oh, yeah, we’ll be there, definitely. We’re very nervous and very excited.”

The pair had "no hesitation" when they were first asked to produce a song for the franchise, but they imposed a lot of "rules" on themselves when writing the track.

Billie explained to The Times' Saturday Review: "When we were asked to do the song there was no hesitation, as it was one of the things we really wanted to do,” Eilish says. “You often have reservations about things you’re asked to do, but this was one of the only things we’ve ever been asked to do that we were, like, 100 per cent ‘Yes, we want to do this.’ There was not one ounce of hesitation, in either mine or Finneas’s head at the time.

“We had a lot of our rules in mind for the song, and a long list of things that we wanted to achieve.

"It had to have a strong melody, and we wanted to make the title of the movie the hook. It needed to have a big moment, it had to have dynamics, and it needed to feel very Bond-like while also feeling like me. And it couldn’t stray from either.”

But the pair refused to listen to old Bond themes because they didn't want to "accidentally copy" a track that had gone before.

The 'ocean eyes' singer said: "We felt a huge sense of responsibility.

"We put ourselves under a lot of pressure because we wanted to. Nobody put the pressure on us. We paid respect.

"We loved Bond and we are big fans of the franchise and we wanted to do it justice. We didn’t want to make a trashy, not-James Bond song. It’s a hard thing when you write a Bond theme, because when you come up with a good melody, your immediate instinct is, ‘F***, this already exists.’ We needed to check that it hadn’t been done before.

“We didn’t go back and listen to all the soundtracks — we didn’t want to then accidentally copy something.

"If you’re looking for inspiration from something, all you’re going to do is think: ‘Oh that’s really cool, let’s redo that.’ And we didn’t want to do that. What we did want to do is make an ode to the movies.

"We already knew what the others sounded like, and we already knew what we wanted.”