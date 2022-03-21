Pete Davidson and Scott Disick enjoyed a "wild" boys night together.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star joined the 39-year-old reality star - who has three children with former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - and a group of other pals for a movie night at the weekend.

Scott shared a video of the evening on his Instagram Story on Saturday (19.03.22) and wrote: “Boyz night was wild [bed emojis]"

The clip saw Scott pan the camera around the room, with Pete, 28, silently making a silly face before the short clip ended.

Pete joined Scott for the evening while his girlfriend, Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian, was in Miami with other sibling Khloe Kardashian celebrating the launch of Skims Swim.

The brunette beauty shared on her own Instagram Story: “We’ve hit the beach!! Our @skims swim pop-up is now open in the Miami Design District."

The couple have been together since October and went Instagram official earlier this month, but the former 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and two-year-old Psalm with former spouse Kanye West - recently admitted she "doesn't know" how to deal with sharing their romance online.

She said: “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh, we’re so cute!'

"I don’t know what the right thing to do is. I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. I don’t know what the rules are [when it comes to posting a new relationship].”

While Pete won't be part of her new Hulu show 'The Kardashians', Kim insisted he may still appear in the future.

She said: “I have not filmed with [Pete]. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does.

"But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”