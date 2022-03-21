Elon Musk is heading closer to being crowned the world's first trillionaire, a new study suggests.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 52, is currently worth a staggering $263 billion (£199.95 billion), but research carried out by approve.com predicts that he could race to the title in the next couple of years, with an "annual average increase of 129 per cent".

It's claimed he could have a net worth of $1.38 trillion (£1.05 trillion) by 2024.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos was previously expected to become the first trillionaire, but their top 20 saw him place in seventh place and predicted to move from billionaire to trillionaire by 2030.

Explaining how they reached the conclusion, the study read: "We analysed the net worth of the richest 30 people in the world according to Forbes and recorded the last six years of data from current standings back to 2017.

"All data was retrieved on 19/01/2020.

"Out of these 30, we excluded those without a minimum of five years of data and who therefore did not have enough data for us to calculate a reliable annual average rate of growth.

"We then calculated the average yearly % growth rate for each member over the last six years and extrapolated this to give predicted data for the next 30 years.

"From this, we predicted who would be the first to reach trillionaire status and at what age."

In second place, is Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who is said to be on course to make it to trillionaire status by 2025.