Leon Frierson will support Amanda Bynes in court on Tuesday (22.03.22).

The 35-year-old actress has made a bid to end the conservatorship she has been under for nearly nine years, and her 'All That' co-star is planning to attend a hearing in Los Angeles this week, even though they haven't been in touch for several years.

Fellow 'All That' star Christy Knowings can't attend court because she has audition commitments but she is happy to also share her support for Amanda.

She told TMZ: "If it were me, I would want people to support me. Amanda's a very different person today from the person she was back then, as we all are."

Christy admitted she and Leon haven't spoken to Amanda for years but have never forgotten her, and she insisted they have no ulterior motives in voicing their support for the troubled star, but just want her to know they genuinely care.

She added: "I know Amanda's a sweet person and loved working with her."

The 'She's The Man' star welcomed the support.

Her attorney, David A. Esquibias, said: "Amanda appreciates the love and support from her fellow cast members."

Ahead of the hearing, Amanda's team submitted a "capacity declaration", which was signed by her psychiatrist, who noted her transformation since she was hospitalised under a 5150 psychiatric hold in 2014.

The documents read: "Ms. Bynes has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders.

"Ms. Bynes’ psychiatrist further opines that Ms. Bynes has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.”

Also included in the documents are her report cards for the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), which prove she is an outstanding student, while there are other details of her day to day life.

The filing reads: "Ms. Bynes is a student at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, California. Ms. Bynes’ FIDM transcript indicates she consistently earns above-average grades."