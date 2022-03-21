Eva Longoria’s makeup artist says a face primer is very important in any makeup routine.

Elan Bongiorno - who has painted the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star’s face many times - believes “you have to use a primer” after your skincare routine

In a video posted to TikTok, she explained: “You got to prep your skin...you got to use a primer. So after you put on your potions, your lotions, your oils, your sunscreen...after you put that all on, you let it seep into the skin, and then you have to use a primer.”

Elan claims that primers - no matter your skin type - “helps your makeup glide on beautifully”.

She said: “A primer helps your makeup glide on beautifully. It’s going to fill in any of those pores, any fine lines, and wrinkles. You’re going to have a beautiful canvas for your makeup, and your makeup is going to last longer.”

For oily skin, she recommends using the Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Face Primer (£30/$32) as its “mattifying” and absorbs oil.

Elan said: “I have dry skin so I’m going to use a luminizing primer...if you have problematic skin, if you have large pores, if you have oily skin, you’ll want to use a mattifying primer.”

For skin with red tones, Elan advises a “neutralising primer” - such as the COVERGIRL Trublend Base Business Face Primer ($7) - which has a “minty green tone to it”.

She said: “If you have some redness, you’ll want to use a neutralizing primer—it has a nice and minty green tone to it, so it’s going to neutralize all that redness in your skin.”