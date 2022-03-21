Eva Longoria’s makeup artist says a face primer is essential in any makeup routine

© BANG Media International

Tags

Eva Longoria’s makeup artist says a face primer is very important in any makeup routine.

Elan Bongiorno - who has painted the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star’s face many times - believes “you have to use a primer” after your skincare routine

In a video posted to TikTok, she explained: “You got to prep your skin...you got to use a primer. So after you put on your potions, your lotions, your oils, your sunscreen...after you put that all on, you let it seep into the skin, and then you have to use a primer.”

Elan claims that primers - no matter your skin type - “helps your makeup glide on beautifully”.

She said: “A primer helps your makeup glide on beautifully. It’s going to fill in any of those pores, any fine lines, and wrinkles. You’re going to have a beautiful canvas for your makeup, and your makeup is going to last longer.”

For oily skin, she recommends using the Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Face Primer (£30/$32) as its “mattifying” and absorbs oil.

Elan said: “I have dry skin so I’m going to use a luminizing primer...if you have problematic skin, if you have large pores, if you have oily skin, you’ll want to use a mattifying primer.”

For skin with red tones, Elan advises a “neutralising primer” - such as the COVERGIRL Trublend Base Business Face Primer ($7) - which has a “minty green tone to it”.

She said: “If you have some redness, you’ll want to use a neutralizing primer—it has a nice and minty green tone to it, so it’s going to neutralize all that redness in your skin.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend