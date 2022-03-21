Lindsey Wixson is “glad” she didn’t book Victoria’s Secret.

The Fendi model had two chances to work with the global lingerie giant - who have since been rocked by many scandals, including their former CEO Leslie Wexler being accused of being linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - but doesn’t regret not working along big industry names such as Gigi Hadid but “wasn’t really into it”.

The 27-year-old cover star told the Telegraph: “I'm really glad I didn't go full on for it because I wasn't really into it. And now they're rebranding, and I don't know - they haven't called again.”

Lindsey detailed the unconventional casting she experienced as a 21-year-old, calling the lingerie that all the models wear as “gross” and how she felt she didn’t “stun” the bookers.

She said: “Normally, the casting director expects you to show up bare-faced, no makeup, not even cover-up for spots, and in clothes that will show off your body. And I go to this casting and I see the girls are in full hair and makeup. And I just thought, "I'm not getting this, I'm just doing this so my agent will be happy." They have all this underwear that everyone tries on - it's really gross - and I was right behind Gigi Hadid, and she says, ‘You got it, you're everything that they want." And I hug her and she goes out and she stuns. And then I go out and I don't stun.”

After announcing a hiatus from modelling in 2017, returning the Miu Miu catwalk in 2018 and the changes the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindsey admitted to having her “goals” about who she works for changing, refusing to working with brand with “businesses that go against my personal beliefs,” such as not taking their eco-credentials seriously.

She said: “My goals as a model have shifted to try to hold brands accountable for business practices that go against my personal beliefs. I've had to explain to my agents that if a brand says they're recycling polyester, I don't care what they're doing with polyester, because I want to stop working with brands that use polyester in the first place, because they still pollute with microplastics.”