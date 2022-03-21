Fortnite is removing the iconic building mode in the upcoming season.

The online Battle Royale game has brought about major change with the removal of the iconic building mode in the upcoming Resistance season which will leave players unable to build.

A new loading screen explains: “Building has been wiped out. It’s up to the Resistance to get it back. Jump in with your squad and help The Seven uncover the Imagined Orders nefarious plan.”

However, the removal of the bulding mode in the game is only temporary and will reportedly last little mmore than a week after the launch of the new season.

Competitive and creative mode will still have building, meaning this change will only impact regular Battle Royale and extra shields will be added to offset the protection you can get from rapid building.

In a statement, developer Epic Games said: "Building has been wiped out! To help maintain cover, you now have an Overshield on top of your Shield and Health. The Overshield is your first line of defense: before your Shield and Health take a hit, it’s your Overshield that’ll crack. Your Overshield will still recover if it goes all the way down to 0. Building is unaffected in competitive/Arena playlists as well as in Team Rumble and Creative Islands

"A new Season means new opportunities to flex your skill! Crowned Victory Royales displayed in the Crowning Achievement Emote have been reset with Chapter 3 Season 2."

Epic Games are yet to provide fans with a specific time frame regarding the removal but Chapter 3 of Season 2 was made available to players on Sunday (21.03.22)