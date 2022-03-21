The beta version of 'Overwatch 2' will be launched on April 26th.

Players will finally be able to get their hands on the reworked 5v5 competitive system, as well as try out new game modes and hero reworks.

A statement posted th the game's website reads: "A new age of heroes is just beginning. To help us put some polish on the new Overwatch, we’re inviting you to sign up for a series of closed beta tests. The first will begin on April 26th, giving you the chance to try out the massive amount of incoming content prior to launch."

'Overwatch 2' has been delayed infdenitely, which means this may be the first chance in a while that players will get to playtest the upcoming release.

A gaming developer insider previously sated: "One rumor to clear up: I’m seeing a lot of folks assuming a launch date in 2023 is wrote. Without being pedantic, I want to point out that there was no release date or beta date communicated in yesterday’s earnings call. While I’m not prepared to discuss dates with you here today, I want to quash the rumor of a 2023 release date as being somehow “official.””to

Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion Sombra will all be available in their reworked form with gaming boss Aaron Keller nothing that the company has "taken some time" to "rethink" the game before release.

Game director Aaron Keller said: “We’ve taken some time to rethink 'Overwatch 2', with the singular goal of making sure it’s a living game, serving our players with exciting content on a regular basis,”