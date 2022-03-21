Nintendo has seemingly filed a patent for a new controller.

According to Nintendo Life, a new patent was submitted in July last year, but was only published in January and it has been suggested by the Twitter user who found the patent that it could be a Switch Pro controller.

The abstract of the design posted to Espacenet reads: "A game controller according to the present disclosure includes: a housing; and an internal structural body accommodated inside of the housing. The internal structural body includes at least: an internal frame having an installation surface and a recess adjacent to the installation surface; a battery that is accommodated in the recess of the internal frame and has a first surface that opposes a bottom surface of the recess and a second surface on a side opposite to that of the first surface; and a flexible substrate that is installed on the installation surface of the internal frame and includes a conductive pattern. The flexible substrate is arranged so as to cover at least a portion of the second surface of the battery accommodated in the recess."

However, nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo, and this is unlikely as the company previously denied the console's existence.

Responding to a report by Bloomberg, Nintendo insisted it had "no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch - OLED Model."

It added that the report "falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support.

Nintendo said: "To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true."

The Switch OLED - an upgrade to the 2017 hybrid console - was released in October and comes with more internal storage, an ethernet port and a sturdier kickstand.