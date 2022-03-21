Christopher Lloyd will appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three.

The ‘Back to the Future’ star has been cast as in the Disney+ show set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe in a guest star role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Lucasfilm production is currently being filmed in Southern California but no more details about who the 83-year-old actor was playing or when the third series will be dropping on the streaming service.

Previous co-stars have enthused about working with him before, such as Ben Affleck - who collaborated with him on the George Clooney movie ‘Tender Bar’ - admitted to being “star-struck” when he met Christopher on set.

The 49-year-old actor said: "He's Doc from 'Back to the Future'! He showed up to the table read and I had that pang of being star-struck, of seeing this guy emerge from off the screen. Particularly the movies you see as a young person can make such a big impression on you."

Ben added: "I tried to ask him for his autograph, but I couldn't get the courage.”

Season Two of ‘The Mandalorian’ - which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter character - hit the streaming service in 2021 and the character made an appearance in spin-off series 'The Book of Boba Fett', which focused on the original 'Star Wars' trilogy character of the same name.

Back in November, Katee Sackhoff - who plays Bo-Katan Kryze - teased what fans can expect from the next series of 'The Mandalorian'.

She said: "The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down – absolutely, you’d think – would be the unfinished business.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”