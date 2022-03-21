Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd to star in The Mandalorian

Christopher Lloyd will appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three.

The ‘Back to the Future’ star has been cast as in the Disney+ show set in the ‘Star Wars’ universe in a guest star role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Lucasfilm production is currently being filmed in Southern California but no more details about who the 83-year-old actor was playing or when the third series will be dropping on the streaming service.

Previous co-stars have enthused about working with him before, such as Ben Affleck - who collaborated with him on the George Clooney movie ‘Tender Bar’ - admitted to being “star-struck” when he met Christopher on set.

The 49-year-old actor said: "He's Doc from 'Back to the Future'! He showed up to the table read and I had that pang of being star-struck, of seeing this guy emerge from off the screen. Particularly the movies you see as a young person can make such a big impression on you."

Ben added: "I tried to ask him for his autograph, but I couldn't get the courage.”

Season Two of ‘The Mandalorian’ - which stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter character - hit the streaming service in 2021 and the character made an appearance in spin-off series 'The Book of Boba Fett', which focused on the original 'Star Wars' trilogy character of the same name.

Back in November, Katee Sackhoff - who plays Bo-Katan Kryze - teased what fans can expect from the next series of 'The Mandalorian'.

She said: "The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down – absolutely, you’d think – would be the unfinished business.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

