Demi Lovato is rumoured to be collaborating with 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' star Bimini Bon-Boulash.

The 29-year-old singer's team reached out to Bimini, 28, as Demi is a fan of her song 'God Save This Queen' and feels an affinity with Bimini as they both identify as non-binary.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Demi has been busy working on new album and it has a rocky sound, which is about as far away as you could get from songs like cool for the summer and confident.

"They both identify as non-binary and they are huge fans of each other so when the offer came in Bimini jumped at the change."

Demi came out as non-binary on social media in May 2021, announcing they will be using the pronouns they/them.

Posting on Instagram, Demi wrote: "Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward. This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

Bimini was one of many social media users to congratulate Demi on her decision, tweeting: "Congrats for being your authentic self @ddlovato. Keep going on your journey of self-discovery and being who you are.”

The collaboration is yet to be finished but the song is set to be released in a few months.

The source added: "The exact details are still being worked out but the track should be out in the coming months."