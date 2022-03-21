Sarah Michelle Gellar had “heated” exchanges with her ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ co-star Alyson Hannigan.

The 44-year-old actress had some “ups and downs with her colleagues on-set of the 90s cult classic television show.

In an interview for Evan Ross Katz's new book, ‘Into Every Generation a Slayer is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Heart’, Sarah Michelle said: “Look, we worked really hard hours. We were young, we had ups and downs. Everybody had arguments.”

The ‘Scooby-Doo’ star spilled that David Boreanaz - who played her on-screen love interest Angel - “could be a handful”

Sarah Michelle said: “There were times where David [Boreanaz] could be a handful. He never really was to me, but I’m sure [he was]. And I’m sure I was the same way to people also, right? It wasn’t rosy. Nobody gets along all the time. And Alyson [Hannigan] and I had moments. There’s no question. But you’re young.”

She made it clear she was “not excusing” her own behaviour while on the show, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

Sarah Michelle said: “There are times where I wish I could have done things differently, but I didn’t know how to handle the stress that I was under. I was really young, and I didn’t have any outside life. I was the one that was always working and sometimes I would be resentful of the fact that they didn’t have to work all the time. It ebbs and flows, and anyone that tells you they get along with everyone all the time, it’s just not true.”

Earlier this month, the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ star

\- who has 12-year-old daughter Charlotte and nine-year-son Rocky with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 46 - paid tribute to her “version of Buffy Anne Summers” and the “fans” who “believed in us” in a post shared on Instagram.

Sarah Michelle wrote: “25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well.”