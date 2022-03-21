Amanda Bynes' parents "can't wait to see the next chapter of her life".

The 35-year-old actress is currently seeking to have her conservatorship overturned and her parents are both fully supportive of her efforts.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amanda Bynes' parents are very happy for her. They can't wait to see the next chapter of her life. They are excited at how well she is doing.

"They are ready to move forward and for the conservatorship to end as well."

Amanda has been under a conservatorship since August 2013, after she was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Amanda - who shot to fame as a child actress - has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Her mother, Lynn Bynes, has been responsible for her personal and medical decisions, as well as financial affairs, for the last nine years.

However, in 2021, David A. Esquibias - the actress' attorney - insisted she was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday.

Speaking about his client's frame of mind, he said at the time: "Amanda is doing great. She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes.

"She looks forward to celebrating her birthday with family and friends."

Prior to that, Amanda was working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019.

David explained that Amanda is "very entrepreneurial" but she also remained committed to her studies.

He said: "Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."