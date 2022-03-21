Amy Schumer wants Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a statement during the Oscars.

The 40-year-old actress is set to co-host the annual awards show on March 27, and Amy would love President Zelenskyy to make a statement about the ongoing war in Ukraine during the Oscars ceremony.

In an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Amy explained: "I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,’ but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show.

"I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition. I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one."

Amy has already approached the event organisers about having President Zelenskyy appear during the Oscars.

However, the chances of him making a statement during the show appear to be remote.

She shared: "I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars.

"I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Amy revealed she intends to get in some "trouble" when she hosts the Oscars.

The Hollywood star joked that she'll "burn all bridges" when she takes to the stage.

Amy - who will co-host the show alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes - said: "I'm going to get myself in some trouble as per the [usual].

"Wanda, Regina are hilarious, and we're having a blast preparing. I mean, I don't know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it's not a good one … because it'll burn all bridges. I'll burn every bridge."