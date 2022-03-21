Luke Newton was drawn towards musical theatre after being diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia.

The 29-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Colin Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' - admits reading a script can be a "nightmare" and that's why he initially pursued a career in musical theatre.

He explained: "I knew I could learn songs really quickly and melodies came quite easily to me."

Luke is now determined to prove that actors with ADHD and dyslexia can still enjoy successful careers.

He confessed that having a learning difficulty creates a challenge for him as an actor, but he's still able to work around the issue.

Reflecting on his on-set experiences, Luke told The Independent: "I don’t think it’s going to jeopardise my chances … I feel really content in the fact that I can say, ‘Look, I’m dyslexic, so this might take me a little bit longer, but on the day, don’t worry, I’ll be absolutely fine.'"

Luke has shot to global stardom through his appearances in 'Bridgerton'.

And he relishes being part of such a diverse period drama.

He shared: "It was completely chosen that way and the decisions were made [for] everyone to feel represented.

"I want everyone to be able to watch it and relate to some character, regardless of whether it’s about your race … class … I’d hate to think that people watch it and go, ‘I can’t’ and that’s why I think the show is so successful."

Luke also suggested that the show is more relatable than most other period dramas.

And the actor feels proud to be associated with the award-winning series.

Luke - who stars alongside the likes of Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey and Adjoa Andoh - said: "Everyone throughout the whole world could relate to someone within [its] society."