Kylie Jenner reveals unseen footage from pregnancy

© BANG Media International

Tags

Kylie Jenner has released some never-seen-before footage of her son's birth.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul gave birth to Wolf on February 2, and she's now taken to YouTube to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the delivery room before her baby boy was born.

In the video, Kylie is sat in her hospital bed and she asks her boyfriend Travis Scott: "Are you ready to have another baby?"

In response, Travis says: "I'm ready."

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, also revealed she was looking forward to meeting the latest member of her family.

Kris says: "I am! Woo!"

Kylie then joked: "She's always pumped and ready to go."

The video then cuts to audio of the moment baby Wolf was born.

One of the doctors says: "He's out. Your son is here!"

Travis, 30 - who also has Stormi, four, with Kylie - is also heard welcoming his baby boy into the world.

He says: "What's up boy! What's up big boy!"

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Kylie's latest pregnancy was "very different" from her experience with Stormi.

The insider shared: "After she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself.

"As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything."

The brunette beauty is also surprised "that her recovery after Wolf has been more of a struggle".

The source added: "She wants to be honest about it, though. She has help and is still exhausted. She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too.

"She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend