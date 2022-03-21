Kylie Jenner has released some never-seen-before footage of her son's birth.

The 24-year-old make-up mogul gave birth to Wolf on February 2, and she's now taken to YouTube to share some behind-the-scenes footage from the delivery room before her baby boy was born.

In the video, Kylie is sat in her hospital bed and she asks her boyfriend Travis Scott: "Are you ready to have another baby?"

In response, Travis says: "I'm ready."

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, also revealed she was looking forward to meeting the latest member of her family.

Kris says: "I am! Woo!"

Kylie then joked: "She's always pumped and ready to go."

The video then cuts to audio of the moment baby Wolf was born.

One of the doctors says: "He's out. Your son is here!"

Travis, 30 - who also has Stormi, four, with Kylie - is also heard welcoming his baby boy into the world.

He says: "What's up boy! What's up big boy!"

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Kylie's latest pregnancy was "very different" from her experience with Stormi.

The insider shared: "After she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself.

"As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything."

The brunette beauty is also surprised "that her recovery after Wolf has been more of a struggle".

The source added: "She wants to be honest about it, though. She has help and is still exhausted. She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too.

"She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."