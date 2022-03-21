Sir Elton John isn't able to attend his own AIDS Foundation Oscars party.

The 74-year-old star recently returned to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, after recovering from COVID-19 - but Elton has now revealed that he won't be able to attend his own bash.

During an interview with 'Good Morning America', Elton explained: "It breaks my heart but I can't be there, because it's an event that means so much to us. So we have people like Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and the wonderful Brandi Carlile to help David [Furnish], my husband out."

Brandi, 40, joined Elton for the interview and she'll be helming the upcoming party.

She joked: "We're going to try to make up for Elton not being there by me wearing something outrageous. You have to rise to the occasion, because he's going to see the pictures and let you know if you don't."

Elton announced he'd tested positive for COVID in late January.

The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker cancelled two shows in Dallas, Texas, after being diagnosed with the virus.

A statement explained: "It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19.

"Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honoured at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon."

The pop legend previously appeared in a COVID-19 vaccine advert for the NHS in the UK.

Elton starred alongside Sir Michael Caine in the video message, as they tried to encourage the public to get their vaccination.

In the light-hearted advert, Elton described the virus as a "wretched disease".