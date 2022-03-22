Christina Ricci will be a major part of the new Netflix series 'Wednesday'.

The 42-year-old actress shot to fame as Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family', and she's now set to star in the live-action show from Tim Burton.

Christina is playing a new character and has been quietly working on 'Wednesday' for weeks, according to Deadline.

Specific details about her role have remained a closely-guarded secret ever since Christina was cast in the series.

However, it's been reported that she won't simply play an older version of Wednesday.

Instead, Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy.

Jenna, 19, has been cast alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones - who plays the part of Morticia Addams - and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.

Earlier this month, the actress hailed Tim Burton as the "most detailed-oriented director" she's ever worked with.

Jenna said: "Tim has been an incredible collaborator and, you know, not all directors are as open to input or improv as he is, and yeah, he’s been really supportive and also the most detailed-oriented director I’ve ever worked with...

"I have these bangs on my hair, on my head, and the first day of filming, he spent ten minutes with the hairdresser’s comb plucking each and every strand until it looked the way he wanted it to look, and then he hair sprayed it like crazy.

"It’s been really interesting watching him work, but then also working on such an iconic character with him, I think that it’s made it a bit less nerve-racking than it is."

Jenna is also keen to put her own spin on the beloved character.

She said: "The thing about this Wednesday is because it is an eight-hour-long series, we’ve never spent so much time with her before.

"She's always been the one-liner and, you know, the one-off.

"So it’s really interesting getting to know her to create more dimension to her as an individual but also giving an emotional arc for a character that doesn’t really have any emotion."