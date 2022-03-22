Karrueche Tran is reportedly dating Migos rapper Quavo.

The 33-year-old actress - who previously dated Chris Brown - and the 30-year-old star love spending time together, but they're keeping their burgeoning romance "casual" for the time being.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating.

"Things are causal between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together."

The celebrity duo were spotted together earlier this month, when they dined at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood.

Karrueche split from NFL star Victor Cruz in February 2021, after three years of dating.

A source said at the time: "Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers. There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately."

Quavo, on the other hand, split from fellow rapper Saweetie in 2021.

The 'My Type' hitmaker announced their break-up via a social media post at the time.

Saweetie - whose real name is Diamonte Harper - wrote on Twitter: "I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

The 28-year-old rap star also revealed she was excited for the next "chapter" of her life, after ending her relationship with the Quavo.

Saweetie - who started dating the Migos star in 2018 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation. [praying emoji] (sic)"