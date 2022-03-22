Jenna Jameson is "not paralysed" but she's battling "extreme muscle weakness".

The former adult film star has given an update on her ongoing health issues following her hospitalisation in January after vomiting at home for two weeks and losing her mobility.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jenna - who is recovering at home - said: "I am slowly but surely building back strength. I am walking around — with a walker.

"My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back.

"This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

She revealed she can move her legs as she lifted them up while lying in bed, and noted she is dealing with issues in her left femoral nerve, which goes from the hip to just above the knee.

She added: "As you can see, yes, I'm able to move my legs. I'm not paralysed. I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some issues with my left nerve."

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old star - who has four-year-old daughter Batel Lu with her partner Lior Bitton - admitted while her recovery is "messy" and "not fun", she likes "a good challenge".

She said: "I am fighting, I am kicking a**, I am taking names and soon I will be back up on my feet unaided, and life will be back to normal.

"I mean, as normal as I can be."

Jenna thanked her followers for their "support" and "all the nice DMs I've gotten", while giving a special shout-out to her partner for the way he's coped with the situation.

She explained: "He is doing as well as expected, he's a really strong guy. But this is a scary situation and so far he is just kicking a** for me.

"He's just been picking up where I have dropped off with all this health stuff. I'm a lucky woman."

Lior had revealed in early January that Jenna had been hospitalised for tests.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: “She couldn’t carry herself. Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom.

"She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days, it got really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”