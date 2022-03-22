Amanda Bynes' conservatorship is expected to be terminated this week.

The former Nickelodeon star filed to end her conservatorship last month, as her mother Lynn has been responsible for her personal and medical decisions - and her financial affairs - since 2013.

As reported by PEOPLE magazine, court documents show the judge assigned to the case made a tentative ruling on Mondau (21.03.22) and said: "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

It's thought Judge Roger L. Lund will officially terminate the conservatorship during a hearing at Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday (22.03.22).

Amanda, 35, has been under a conservatorship since August 2013, after she was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Amanda - who shot to fame as a child actress - has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

However, in 2021 David A. Esquibias - the actress' attorney - insisted she was "doing great" ahead of her 35th birthday.

Speaking about his client's frame of mind, he said at the time: "Amanda is doing great. She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes.

"She looks forward to celebrating her birthday with family and friends."

Meanwhile, Tamar Arminak - an attorney for her parents - revealed last month that her parents "100 percent support" her decision.

He said at the time: "The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."

Amanda was previously working on her degree at California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), after graduating with her associate's degree in 2019.

Esquibias explained that Amanda is "very entrepreneurial" but she also remained committed to her studies.

He said: "Amanda is very entrepreneurial. She is investigating fragrances. She is now considering perfume in addition to a clothing line. But, don't get too excited. She is still a student at FIDM earning her degree."