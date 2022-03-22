Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to his late pal Shane Warne, admitting he was even more "amazing" as a human being than a cricketer.

The 31-year-old singer/songwriter believes Shane - who died suddenly earlier this month aged 52 while on holiday in Thailand - was one of the best cricketers of all time, but insists he was an even more impressive person away from the pitch.

Ed said: "[He was] arguably the best cricketer of all time and he did change the game. I feel like that isn't what was so amazing about him, even though that was incredible.

"I think what was so amazing about him was how he was as a human being towards other human beings."

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker recalled the first time he went to meet Shane after a cricket match and the star didn't show for 45 minutes, because he was thanking the catering staff.

He said: "Shane was meant to arrive at a certain time and I'm kind of waiting in my room. He's not there, and half an hour later he's not there.

"I went outside like, 'I thought Shane was going to come?' and they said, 'Yes, he's been in catering the last 45 minutes introducing himself to everyone!'

"He was saying, 'Hi, I'm Shane, thanks so much for having me today.' [There's] thousands and thousands of stories like that from everyone."

Ed has also recalled how Australian star Shane - famed for being one of the greatest spin bowlers of all time - once let 20 of his friends bat against him, and ensured they could hit a few balls back.

Speaking on Australia's 'Today' show, he added: "He took all of my mates to the nets at Lords [cricket ground in London] and bowled 20 balls to them each, and made sure they could hit it so they could say they've 'smashed a ball from Warney'.

"The heart on him was the thing that I will remember."

Shane - who was previously engaged to actress Elizabeth Hurley - was laid to rest in his native Australia last weekend.

He was later remembered at his beloved St Kilda Football Club in Moorabbin, in a service attended by 80 mourners including his three children – daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20, and son Jackson 22 - and retired Australia cricket captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke and former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

An autopsy that took place following Warne's passing confirmed that the cricketer died from natural causes.

Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement: "Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."