Zomato is to deliver food within 10 minutes.

The Indian-based delivery company have confirmed plans to launch a service called Zomato Instant which will aim to deliver groceries to residents of Gurugram in what has been called world first"

CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post: "Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk. Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally."

The Zomato boss went on to explain that the quick delivery will rely on a "dense" network located near to the neighbourhoods which provide the most demand.

He added: "The fulfilment of our quick delivery promise relies on a dense finishing stations’ network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods."

Goyal went on to note that "sophisticated" algorithms will be in place to manage the service Sophisticated dish-level and concluded by calling the business venture one of their "biggest endeavours" to ultimately achieving their goal of "better food for more people."

He wrote: "Sophisticated demand prediction algorithms, and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure that your food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner. This is one of the biggest endeavours towards our mission statement of “better food for more people."

It comes just a week after the news that instant delivery service Blinkit have reached an agreement for a merger with Zomato, a source reportedly confirmed to TechCrunch.