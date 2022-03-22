Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick are reportedly in "no rush to get engaged".

The loved up couple - who have been quietly dating each other for a while now - are said to be "very happy" together and enjoying taking things are their own pace.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together.

"They're in no rush to get engaged and are happy with how things are going."

The 36-year-old actress and Bill, 43, are said to have great "chemistry" together.

An insider previously said: "You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love.

"You'd think she'd be the one kind of running the show, but she's pretty quiet around him."

Anna opened up about her love life in 2020, admitting she's now "clearer" about what she wants from a relationship.

The Hollywood star - who previously dated the likes of Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson - explained: "Even though our relationships end, it doesn't mean they are complete failures.

"People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative."

Last month, a source revealed that Anna and Bill had been quietly dating for more than a year.

The insider shared: "They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

The loved-up duo also found it "easy" to keep their romance quiet amid the pandemic.

The source added: "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."