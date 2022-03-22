Sandra Bullock is “still embarrassed” by her decision to star in ‘Speed 2'.

‘The Lost City’ actress thinks the 1997 flick she appeared in with Jason Patric and Willem Dafoe - the sequel to the 1994 action movie she did with Keanu Reeves - "makes no sense" as it tells the tale of her character Annie and her boyfriend trying to stop the cruise ship they are holidaying on crashing into a oil tanker.

In an interview for TooFab, the 57-year-old actress said: "I have one [that] no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in. It's called 'Speed 2'. I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island."

Sandra “wished” that she had skipped the project and joked that the interviewer was one of the only people to have liked it.

She added: "That's one I wished I hadn't done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you.

Daniel told the Academy Award winner that the film had a “cult love”

He said: "I feel like it had a kind of cult love as well."

Sandra responded to the ‘Harry Potter’ star, and quipped: "Very quiet! Like five people. Him [the interview] and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island."

Last December, Keanu - who played Jack Traven in the original - gave an explanation as to why he didn’t opt to do the follow-up despite “really” wanting to work with Sandra again.

The 57-year-old actor said: "At the time, I didn't respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn't right.”