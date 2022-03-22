Ed Sheeran, The Chemical Brothers and more have donated to a series of exclusive prize draws for the DEC's Ukraine appeal.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) is holding a number of draws with prizes ranging from special meet and greets to VIP concert tickets to benefit the organisation's Ukraine humanitarian aid appeal.

'Bad Habits' hitmaker Ed is offering three groups of three people the chance to accompany him in his private hospitality box for an Ipswich Town home game.

The Chemical Brothers will let a lucky winner attend their Castle Howard show, plus a limited edition vinyl package, while Elbow is offering a free ticket - and meet and greet - for one of their 2022 UK headline gigs.

Jack Savoretti's draw includes the chance to attend his Henley Festival show on July 10, and also share backstage drinks with him beforehand.

Meanwhile, George Ezra is offering VIP tickets to his Finsbury Park show - also on July 10 - and Snow Patrol is giving fans the chance to see them perform at Latitude festival as well as meeting them backstage.

Razorlight is giving fans the chance to win of a 2022 festival performance and meet and greet, while Pixies fans could win a ticket to their Castlefield Bowl show in Manchester, plus a meet and great and a signed vinyl package.

Frank Turner is offering the chance to attend any of his headline shows in 2022 in addition to access to the private soundcheck earlier in the day, while Ladysmith Black Mambazo's prize includes a show on the upcoming UK tour, the chance to rehearse with the band and later perform with them on stage that evening.

Tickets are on sale now for £5, while each draw will be on sale for at least a week, with all proceeds being immediately paid to the DEC once each one concludes.

Winners will be drawn at random, with customers able to buy up to 10 at a time for each prize, while they can also donate more funds to the appeal if they wish.

Organisers Crosstown Concerts intend to run these draws for as long as necessary over the coming weeks, more prizes will be announced on a weekly basis.

Tickets are available at https://ukraineappeal.seetickets.com/tour/exclusive-fundraising-prize-draw.