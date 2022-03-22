Shane Warne's life is being turned into a new mini-series.

The cricket legend died suddenly aged 52 earlier this month aged while he was on holiday in Thailand, and now his incredible life and career is set to be dramatised for an upcoming TV show.

Australia's Nine Entertainment Co is in the early stages of landing a production company, with the programme expected to air in 2023.

The broadcaster's head of drama Andy Ryan said: "Warnie's life was so full of drama, like the man himself.

"This mini-series will be larger than life - entertaining, confronting, thought-provoking. We want to explore what made Warnie so special, and why he had such a powerful effect on people.

"He was a sporting legend, a national treasure, international kind of icon, but he was also a larrikin, a rogue and a charmer and a flawed man.

"The national outpouring of grief over his passing had shown us - if we needed telling - just what a sort of impact he's had on the national conversation."

Meanwhile, Ryan noted the drama would be "premium quality" with "international appeal".

He added: "He was an icon in all cricketing playing countries, but also all around the world."

Shane - who was previously engaged to actress Elizabeth Hurley - was laid to rest in his native Australia last weekend.

He was later remembered at his beloved St Kilda Football Club in Moorabbin, in a service attended by 80 mourners including his three children – daughters Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20, and son Jackson 22 - and retired Australia cricket captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke and former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

An autopsy that took place following Warne's passing confirmed that the cricketer died from natural causes.

Thai deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement: "Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural.

"Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."