Tom Hanks surprised a bride-to-be during a pre-wedding photo shoot.

The 'Forest Gump' actor approached Grace Gwaltney and her bridal party as they finished snapping some pictures at the Fairmont Pittsburgh hotel before heading to her nuptials over the weekend, and her photography Rachel Rowland captured the amazing moment on camera.

She wrote on Instagram: I'd like to say a photo bomb from Tom Hanks was the best part of yesterday but honestly I'd be lying. (No offense to the GOAT).

"Yesterday was filled with joy, and laughter and fun and love and family and hugs and I just can't get enough of Grace and Luke. (sic)"

Grace herself was amazed by the unexpected guest, and she admitted the bridal party "all started screaming" when he introduced himself.

She told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: "So we were all walking from the hotel to the limo, and out of nowhere, he pops up and just says, ‘My name is Tom Hanks! Can I take a photo with the bride?’

“We all started screaming and were pretty much in shock... He was just as wonderful and charming as you’d assume.

“His wife, Rita [Wilson], was there and got in some photos, too.”

The 65-year-old star has been in the city shooting 'A Man Called Otto', which is the first time he's worked in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania since his 2019 Mr. Rogers biopic 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'.

Last week, he also surprised a local mum when he the production trucks turned up outside her house for an early morning shoot.

Mum-of-five Ashley Glass told the Post-Gazette how Hanks noticed her at the window with her two-year-old son Charles, and he wandered over to say hello.

She added: "I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s walking over here!’

"I hurried up and got my phone. He came over and was talking to us. I was starstruck. I didn’t even know what to say.”