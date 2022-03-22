Emma Raducanu is the new Porche Brand Ambassador.

The 19-year-old tennis star - who shot to global fame back in 2021 when she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in over 40 years and is the reigning U.S Champion - has now signed a sponsorship deal with the luxury car company and claimed that the 911 model is her "favourite" car.

In a statement, she said: "One of my first tennis coaches drove a 911. Whenever I would turn up to practice in the morning, I would see his Porsche, I would go wow and be like dreaming of one day sitting in my own. My favourite car is the 911 for sure. Throughout the generations it's so unique and beautiful in every way. I feel like it's one of the most iconic cars that are out there."

The teenage tennis sensation went on to explain that it is "important" for her to work with brands she feels "passionate" about and thinks that her latest endorsement - which comes after a string of lucrative deals with the likes of Evian and Dior - is "incredible" as she looks forward to what the future holds.

She added: "I think this partnership with Porsche is incredible and obviously I’m really excited to see what sort of exciting things we can do going forwards"

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG explained that Emma is an "inspiration" for young women all over the world and noted that the luxury car brand is "delighted" to have snapped up the sports star for the deal.

He said: 'We're delighted to welcome Emma Raducanu in the Porsche family as a Brand Ambassador. She embodies not only a new generation of strong and self-confident players but, as a personality, is also an inspiration and role model beyond the realms of her sport for young women all over the world."