Lisa Rinna is adding a lip plumper to her ‘Rinna Beauty’ line.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star is extending her beauty line to help her fans to get the look from the “lip pioneer” herself.

The 58-year-old actress told WWD: “I mean, I jokingly call myself the lip pioneer, because I literally was one of the very first to augment my lips when I was 24 years old.”

Lisa - who has two daughters Delilah Belle, 23, and Amelia Gray, 20, with her husband Harry Hamlin, 70 - admitted she began getting them made bigger “a very long time ago”.

She quipped: “And if you do the math, that’s a very long time ago. So, to come full circle — I mean everyone and their mothers has done it. Like, I can’t tell you if there’s anyone in Los Angeles that I work with that hasn’t augmented their lips. Now it’s an accepted thing.”

Lisa has “always” wanted to do a plumper since she first launched her “initial vision” - a range of lipsticks, liners and glosses - in 2020.

She said: “The lip kit was really my initial vision, but we always were going to do a plumper, because, authentically, that makes a lot of sense. It just does. I mean, it would be stupid not to.”

The former ‘Days of Our Lives’ star called the vegan and packed with peptide product “not your normal plumper” - which retails for $24 - as its lighter in texture and aims to moisturise and “benefits your lips over time”.

Lisa said: “It’s not your normal plumper that, you know, happens quickly, and it’s kind of red hot and your lips kind of burn. This is not that at all. This is about lip health and lip care and about making it so that it benefits your lips over time; it works on the fine lines. It plumps them up — in 28 days of use, your lips are actually bigger.”