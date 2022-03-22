Edward Enninful is “so thrilled” to show off the cover of his memoir ‘A Visible Man’.

The British Vogue editor-in-chief posted an image of the front of the book -which was snapped by Rafael Pavarotti, who has worked with brands as Dior - on Twitter.

The 50-year-old fashion journalist wrote: “I am so thrilled to finally be able to share the cover of my forthcoming memoir, ‘A Visible Man’, photographed by @RafaelPavarotti_. Released globally on 6 September 2022.”

The book - according to the pre-order description - is a celebration of his life - which began in his childhood spent in Ghana to the epicentre of pop culture - and career in the fashion industry.

It reads: “From his childhood bedroom in Ghana to the ground zero of grunge in 1990s London; the drag queens and rock stars of New York nightlife to the helm of the world’s most elite industry; this September, the unseen arbiter of fashion and culture tells his story for the first time.”

The fashion tastemaker was inspired to write following “the frantic hustle of fashion slowed a little” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In December, Edward said: “In the last two years, the frantic hustle of fashion slowed a little – and alongside it came a powerful moment of societal change. Suddenly, all the things I had worked so hard to champion in my career – inclusively, opportunity, beauty in all its forms – felt as if they were top of the agenda. I’ve been extremely blessed with a platform to lead some of those conversations, and so – with a moment of calm to myself – the time had come to tell my own story for the first time.”