Claudia Sulewski sometimes does her “own glam” for red carpets.

The ‘I Love My Dad’ star “pulled out all the stops” however for the new James Morosini movie - which also stars Patton Oswalt, Amy Landecker and Ricky Velez - with her vintage John Galliano gown.

The 26-year-old actress told Nylon: “I often do my own glam, I figure out my outfits and I feel like I am just always passing for presentable. This was the time to just pull out all the stops.”

Claudia - who shot to fame as a YouTuber - reflected on “funny” times she had interviewing famous people at showbiz events and the difference between then and now.

She said: I did a lot of red carpet stuff for young Hollywood parties, and it's been such a funny experience to now meet so many of the people that I interviewed. We just have to laugh about it. It's wild to be able to reflect on where life has taken me… Now there are actresses and actors that are either around my age, that I've looked up to and seen their careers unfold beautifully who come up to me, and say, ‘I grew up watching your videos.’... It’s so surreal.”

Claudia - who is in a relationship with Billie Eilish 24-year-old brother and musical collaborator Finneas O’Connell - reflected that people’s social media can be “like a persona” and is “grateful” to have kept it real because of how it allow people to see differences in her acting.

“With YouTube and social media, and when you're looking at Instagram and photos are glammed up, that can feel very much like a persona. With my YouTube videos, I try to keep them as stripped back as possible, because I think what people gravitate towards is honesty and humility and vulnerability. I'm grateful to have always taken that approach, because I think that is what will make acting and YouTube feel so distinct from each other, if that makes sense. It will be very interesting to see people's reactions to seeing me in a light they're not used to. They feel that they know me so well, so that will just make it all that much more fun.”