Katie Price is reportedly planning to go on a “boot camp regime” to lose three stone.

The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner wants to shed three stone in preparation for wedding as she feels “fed up” after piling on the pounds during a recent three-week getaway to Thailand - where she showcased her new boobs and face, the outcome of her recent plastic surgery - with her fiancé Carl Woods, 32.

A source told New! magazine: “She wants to lose three stone to get down to her Jordan figure. She also wants to look amazing on her special day.”

They added that Katie “will put herself in a boot camp regime to achieve results” through workouts like kick boxing because she “wants to get her fitness back on track and feel healthy again”.

The OnlyFans model is also planning to overhaul her diet by cutting out “the high sugar” foods she loves so much.

The source said: “Katie was on MasterChef so she can actually cook and she does enjoy eating fresh meals. She wants to cut out the high sugar and will sign up to a prepped meal website,”

It is currently unknown if Katie, 43, will be documenting her health kick on her social media or on YouTube or if it will all be a part of a huge reveal.

In April 2021, Katie gushed about Carl’s “amazing” proposal, which occurred just 10 months after they got together, and how “refreshing” he is.

She said: "We’d spoken about it a lot, so I knew he was going to, I just didn’t know when. It was amazing. Carl asked my mum and dad for permission – and [my son] Junior!

“It’s refreshing to be with a man that if I decided I never wanted to work again, he’d look after me. I just love him.”