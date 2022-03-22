‘Fortnite’ has raised $36 million for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Epic Games shared the news on the official ‘Fortnite’ account, where they revealed that the funds would be sent to various organiisations in an effort to help those in Ukraine after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on the country, which has been ongoing since the end of February.

Alongside an image of a gaming graphic thanking donators, the tweet read: "Together we’ve already raised $36 million USD for humanitarian relief for Ukraine. The funds will go to @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees, @DirectRelief."

It comes after Epic Games announced it would be “committing all of its Fortnite proceeds from March 20, 2022 through April 3, 2022 to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine”.

In addition, Fortnite announced that it would be joining forces with X Box to support the people in Ukraine, with the Microsoft console team up with the online Battle Royale game and "committing their net proceeds" generated from the game in an effort to donate more towards the war-torn country.

We’re excited to share that

@Xbox is joining us in this effort and is committing their net proceeds for Fortnite during this time, so that we can get more aid to the people of Ukraine.

In a FAQ post, Epic revealed exactly what purchases in ‘Fortnite’ count towards supporting Ukraine.

Epic shared: “All real-money Fortnite purchases made between March 20, 2022 and April 3, 2022 will be distributed. This includes V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs such as the Voidlander Pack sold for real money. Retail store purchases of in-game cosmetics and V-Bucks cards will also be included if they are redeemed in-game during this window.”