Morrissey has announced a new Las Vegas residency.

The 62-year-old singer - famous for being the frontman of iconic British indie band The Smiths - is bringing his 'Viva Moz Vegas' show to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this summer, playing five dates on July, 1, 2, 6, 8 and 9.

It is the second residency that Morrissey has performed in Las Vegas putting him in esteemed company with likes of Britney Spears, Sir Tom Jones, Celine Dion and Elton John who have returned to Sin City on more than one occasion.

A tease for the concerts states they "serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album" and promise that he will be performing the songs that made you cry and the songs that saved your life.

It continued: "As an artist who is always trying new things, and never wanting to repeat himself, this could be fans’ only chance to experience the provocative combination of Morrissey in Las Vegas. These shows are not to be missed."

Tickets for the shows go on sale on March 25.

The 'This Charming Man' hitmaker is the latest British artist to top the bill in Sin City.

Adele was due to perform a residency at The Colosseum this year but she postponed all her Las Vegas shows until further notice, tearfully announcing on social media that her show "wasn’t ready" and rehearsals had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "Listen, I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready.

"[We] tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time. Half my team, half my crew are down with COVID and it’s been impossible to finish the show.

"I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again. I’m really really sorry."